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SBI Funds Management IPO closes with 42x subscription, led by strong QIB demand; GMP signals healthy listing

SBI Funds Management's IPO received strong demand, oversubscribed over 41 times with bids for 519 crore shares. The price band is set at 545- 575 per share, with a potential listing price of 669, reflecting a 16.55% premium.

A Ksheerasagar
Published16 Jul 2026, 08:19 PM IST
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As of today, the grey market premium (GMP) for SBI Funds Management jumped to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95 per share, indicating the stock could list above its issue price.
As of today, the grey market premium (GMP) for SBI Funds Management jumped to ₹95 per share, indicating the stock could list above its issue price. (REUTERS)
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The initial public offering (IPO) of SBI Funds Management, the country's largest asset management company (AMC), attracted strong demand on the final day of bidding, driven by robust institutional participation, with the issue being oversubscribed more than 41 times.

All investor categories witnessed healthy participation. The non-institutional investor (NII) portion was oversubscribed 22.51 times, while the qualified institutional buyers (QIB) segment saw exceptionally strong demand, with subscriptions reaching 140 times.

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The retail investors' quota was subscribed 3.76 times, while the employee and shareholder portions were booked 4.65 times and 9.52 times, respectively.

Overall, the IPO received bids for 519 crore shares against 12.45 crore shares on offer, translating into an overall subscription of nearly 41.7 times.

Also Read | SBI Funds Management IPO Day 3: Issue subscribed 11x so far. Apply or not?
Also Read | SBI Funds Management IPO Day 2: Issue booked 2.77x so far. Apply or avoid?

SBI Funds Management IPO details

The issue is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 17.09 crore equity shares by existing shareholders State Bank of India (SBI) and Amundi, aggregating up to 9,795 crore at the upper end of the price band. SBI will sell a 6.3% stake, while Amundi will divest 3.7%.

As the issue is entirely an OFS, SBI Funds Management will not receive any proceeds from the public offering, with the entire amount going to the selling shareholders.

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The issue size was initially proposed at 11,693 crore but was subsequently reduced after the company completed a pre-IPO placement of around 1,880 crore.

Following the listing, SBI's stake will decline to 55.46% from 61.76%, while Amundi's holding will reduce to 32.56%.

The company has fixed the price band at 545- 575 per equity share of face value Re 1. At the upper end of the price band, SBI Funds Management is valued at around 1.16 lakh crore.

Established in 1992, SBI Funds Management, which manages SBI Mutual Fund, is India's largest asset management company by assets under management (AUM). It is a joint venture between State Bank of India and Amundi.

For FY26, the company reported a total income of 4,969 crore, accounting for 0.70% of the SBI Group's total income.

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SBI Funds Management GMP signals healthy listing

As of today, the grey market premium (GMP) for SBI Funds Management jumped to 95 per share, indicating the stock could list above its issue price. Based on the prevailing GMP and the upper end of the price band, the estimated listing price is around 669 per share, implying a premium of nearly 16.55%.

The GMP reflects the difference between an IPO's issue price and its expected listing price in the unofficial market. However, investors should note that GMP is only an early indicator and should not be the sole basis for an investment decision.

Also Read | SBI Funds Management IPO Day 1: Issue booked 61% so far. Apply or not?
Also Read | SBI Funds IPO: SBI shareholders can apply in two categories. Here’s how

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

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