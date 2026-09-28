Dubai is an important market for us, says SBI Funds’ MD & CEO Debasish Mishra

When Debasish Mishra took charge as managing director and chief executive officer of SBI Funds Management, the initial public offering (IPO) was already underway. After the listing, the fund house is turning its attention to the next phase—strengthening post-IPO compliance, risk management and business development, while expanding its reach across B100 cities and overseas markets such as Dubai.
During the IPO outreach, Mishra said cities such as Rajkot, Indore and Coimbatore saw encouraging investor interest, while the fund house is also looking closely at Dubai. Obtaining the appropriate fund management licence in the Gulf city, he said, would help make the business more structured and strengthen its institutional framework for investors.