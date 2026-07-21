SBI Funds prove big debuts can beat bad market days

The broader market is off to a volatile start this Tuesday morning, but India’s largest IPO so far this year managed a decent debut.
Betting big in a volatile environment, SBI Funds Management made a reasonable market debut, listing at 6.3 % premium. The ₹9,813-crore issue drew big demand, attracting bids worth nearly ₹3 trillion. With a massive 42 times oversubscription, it ranks second only to Reliance Power among India’s 20 mega-IPOs.
While SBI Funds did well, how have past giants fared on their listing days?
A Mint analysis of the 20 largest IPOs ( by issue size) showed that the broader market conditions typically dictate the direction of a debut. Of the 11 large IPOs that debuted on days when the Sensex advanced, nine delivered gains.