SBI Funds Management IPO: SBI likely to earn ₹7,365 crore from share sale; Should you buy the PSU stock?

The initial public offering (IPO) of SBI Funds Management Ltd, India’s largest asset management company by quarterly average assets under management (QAAUM), is set to open for public subscription on July 14. The three-day issue will close on July 16, while the anchor investor bidding will take place on July 13.

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SBI Funds Management IPO price band is fixed at ₹545 - ₹574 per share. The company aims to raise ₹11,692.91 crore through a book-built issue that is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 20.37 crore equity shares by existing promoters, State Bank of India (SBI) and Amundi India Holding.

At the upper end of the price band, SBI Funds Management is expected to command a post-listing market capitalisation of around ₹1.17 lakh crore.

Under the OFS, SBI will sell up to 12.83 crore equity shares, representing a 6.3% stake in the company, while joint venture partner Amundi India Holding will offload 7.54 crore shares, equivalent to a 3.7% stake. Together, SBI and Amundi currently own around 98% of SBI Funds Management.

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Since the SBI Funds Management IPO comprises only an OFS, the entire proceeds will accrue to the promoter selling shareholders, with the company receiving no fresh capital from the issue.

SBI set to make ₹ 7,365 crore from stake sale SBI currently owns 126 crore equity shares, representing a 61.73% stake in SBI Funds Management. According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the lender’s weighted average acquisition cost is just ₹0.15 per share, translating into a total investment of around ₹19 crore.

At the upper end of the IPO price band, the value of SBI’s entire holding stands at nearly ₹68,670 crore, reflecting an appreciation of around 3,600 times over its acquisition cost.

As part of the OFS, SBI will sell 12,83,34,397 equity shares. Based on its acquisition cost of ₹0.15 per share, the total cost of these shares is approximately ₹1.92 crore. At the issue price of ₹574 per share, the stake sale is expected to fetch about ₹7,366.4 crore.

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This implies an estimated profit of nearly ₹7,365 crore for SBI from the SBI Funds Management IPO.

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Amundi India Holding to earn over ₹ 4,293 crore Amundi India Holding owns around 74 crore shares, or a 36.26% stake, in SBI Funds Management. Its weighted average acquisition cost stands at ₹4.35 per share, taking its total investment to around ₹322 crore.

At the upper end of the price band, the value of Amundi’s holding is estimated at nearly ₹40,330 crore, representing an increase of almost 125 times over its acquisition cost.

Amundi will sell 7,53,74,842 equity shares through the OFS, which is expected to fetch approximately ₹4,326.52 crore. Based on its acquisition cost, the company is estimated to earn a profit of around ₹4,293.73 crore from the stake sale.

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SBI Funds Management IPO allotment is expected to be finalised on July 18, while the IPO listing date is July 21. SBI Funds Management shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

The book-running lead managers to the SBI Funds Management IPO are Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, BofA Securities India, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), ICICI Securities, Jefferies India, JM Financial, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, and SBI Capital Markets.

Should you buy SBI shares ahead of SBI Funds Management IPO? SBI Funds Management IPO is a significant value-unlocking event for SBI, but analysts believe investors should look beyond the immediate gain, as the company’s listing reflects the growing scale of India’s mutual fund industry, driven by sustained SIP inflows, rising retail participation, and increasing financialisation of household savings.

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Ajay Garg, Director & CEO, SMC Global Securities highlighted that the SBI Funds Management manages assets worth over ₹12.5 lakh crore, commands a market share of more than 15%, and posted a net profit of ₹3,067 crore in FY26, signifying the strength of the underlying business and its prolonged growth potential.

“That said, investors should avoid buying SBI shares solely because of the SBI Funds Management IPO. While the transaction is undoubtedly a positive development, the long-term investment case continues to depend on SBI’s core banking fundamentals, including credit growth, asset quality, profitability, and return ratios,” said Garg.

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According to him, SBI Funds Management IPO strengthens SBI’s broader investment proposition by unlocking value from a high-quality subsidiary. Still, sustainable shareholder returns, he believes, will continue to depend on the PSU bank’s operating performance and execution over the long term.

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On the technical front, SBI share price is forming a higher low on the weekly charts, with the 10-week and 20-week moving averages around the ₹1,020 – ₹1,025 zone providing strong dynamic support, noted Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments.

“The successful defence of this demand area highlights sustained institutional buying and keeps the broader uptrend firmly intact. Price action is now approaching the crucial ₹1,050 – ₹1,070 resistance band, and a decisive follow-through above this zone would confirm the continuation of the primary bullish trend. Such a breakout could pave the way for a fresh move towards new all-time highs, with the ₹1,200 level emerging as the next major technical objective,” said Jain.

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According to him, as long as SBI share price continues to hold above its rising weekly moving averages, the overall structure remains constructive and favourable for further upside.

SBI share price has risen over 2% in six months, and has gained 26% in one year. The PSU stock has rallied 73% in three years, and has delivered 142% returns over the past five years.

At 2:10 PM, SBI share price was trading 0.69% higher at ₹1,025.05 apiece on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More ✕ Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants.



With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding.



Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI.



Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.