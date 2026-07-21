SBI Funds Management share price extends gains after decent listing. Should you buy, sell or hold the stock?

SBI Funds Management share price extended gains after making a decent debut in the Indian stock market today. SBI Funds Management IPO listing date was 21 July 2026, and the stock has been listed on BSE and NSE.

SBI Funds Management shares were listed at ₹610.00 apiece on the BSE, a premium of 6.21% to the issue price of ₹574.00 per share. The stock rose to a high of ₹625 apiece, rising as much as 8.88% from its issue price, and 2.45% from listing price.

On NSE, SBI Funds Management shares were listed with a premium of 6.85% at ₹613.30 apiece. It touched a high of ₹624.95 per share.

SBI Funds Management IPO listing was below Street estimates, as indicated by the grey market premium (GMP). Ahead of the share debut, SBI Funds Management IPO GMP today signalled listing at around 16% premium.

Should you buy, sell or hold SBI Funds Management shares after listing? SBI Funds Management Ltd is the largest Asset Management Company in India by Quarterly Average Assets Under Management (QAAUM), with mutual fund QAAUM of ₹12,509.98 billion and a market share of 15.3% as of March 31, 2026. Including Portfolio Management Services (PMS) and advisory mandates, total QAAUM stood at ₹29,461.05 billion.

“Despite a moderate listing, the long-term investment story remains strong due to the company’s leadership in the asset management industry, strong brand backed by SBI, large distribution network, scalable asset-light business model, and relatively comfortable valuation compared to peers,” said Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart Ltd.

She advises investors who received the IPO allotment to continue to hold SBI Funds Management shares from a long-term perspective, while fresh investors may consider accumulating on dips.

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“For short-term traders, a stop-loss around ₹585 – ₹590 can be maintained, Overall, the outlook remains positive, and SBI Funds Management stock is suitable for long-term investors looking to benefit from the growing mutual fund industry in India,” Nyati added.

Dr. Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer from Master Capital Services Ltd. said SBI Funds Management share price moves may be driven more by quarterly business performance than listing enthusiasm unless earnings or industry news add fresh momentum.

“The long-term investors may see the company more as a bet on the growth of India’s mutual fund industry rather than a high-growth stock. The longer-term case for investment remains on the back of a rise in financial savings and the ongoing penetration of mutual funds across the country,” said Singh.

Equirus Securities initiated coverage on SBI Funds Management shares with a ‘Long’ rating, and a target price of ₹675 per share, implying an upside potential of 18% from its issue price.

It noted that SBI AMC is one of the strongest franchises in the AMC industry and is well positioned to benefit from industry tailwinds. The brokerage firm expects the company to deliver 16% CAGR in overall mutual fund AQAAUM over FY26-FY29E, driven by 17% equity AQAAUM CAGR.

Moreover, the company’s revenue and EBITDA are estimated to grow at 14% and 15% CAGR, respectively. With a dividend payout ratio of over 50%, RoEs are likely to remain above 40%.

SBI Funds Management IPO was open from July 14 to July 16, and was subscribed 41.66 times in total.

The company raised ₹9,812.91 crore from the book-building issue, which was entirely an offer for sale of 17.10 crore equity shares by selling promoters — State Bank of India (SBI) and Amundi India Holding.

At 11:50 AM, SBI Funds Management share price was trading at ₹622.35 apiece on the BSE, up 8.42% from its issue price, and up 2.02% from its listing price.