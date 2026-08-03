SBI Funds Q1 Results: PAT rises 3% YoY to ₹873 crore in first earnings after listing

SBI Funds Management, the country's largest asset management company (AMC), released its June quarter results today after market hours, marking its first quarterly earnings announcement since listing.

The company reported a standalone profit after tax (PAT) of ₹873 crore, up 3.3% from ₹845 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. The performance was supported by healthy inflows into equity and passive investment strategies, along with continued strength in systematic investment plan (SIP) contributions.

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Despite weak market sentiment for much of the year, retail investor confidence remained resilient, even as foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued to pull billions of dollars out of Indian equities.

The recent market correction has improved valuations, while stronger-than-expected June quarter corporate earnings have helped restore investor confidence. As a result, equity inflows remained steady, driving SBI Funds Management's quarterly average assets under management (QAAUM) up 11% year-on-year to ₹12.6 trillion.

The company maintained its position as the country's largest mutual fund manager with a market share of 15.1%. Actively managed equity QAAUM grew 10% YoY to ₹8.6 trillion, while passive QAAUM increased 12% to ₹4 trillion, helping the company retain its leadership in the passive funds segment with a 27.4% market share.

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Meanwhile, its alternate assets under management (AUM), comprising AIF, PMS, advisory, and offshore funds, stood at ₹16.5 trillion during the quarter. Within this, Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) QAAUM rose 29% YoY to around ₹6,800 crore.

Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) AUM also remained robust, climbing 15% YoY to ₹2 trillion and accounting for a market share of 12.3%.

Its customer base continued to expand, with the number of unique customers increasing 12% YoY to 1.82 crore, while total live folios rose 14% to 2.2 crore as of June 30, 2026. At the operating level, operating profit grew 17% YoY to ₹907 crore, while profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹873 crore, reflecting a 37% sequential increase.

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On the top line, the company reported ₹1148 crore, a 15% improvement as compared to ₹997 crore in the June 2025 quarter. However, other income, which includes gains on the company's financial investments and investment income, declined nearly 28%.

Established in 1992, SBI Funds Management, which manages the well-known SBI Mutual Fund, is the country's largest asset management company (AMC), based on assets under management (AUM). It is a joint venture between State Bank of India and Amundi.

Share price trend since listing The journey of the company's shares has remained weak since their listing on July 21, with the stock closing in the red in most trading sessions.

The shares debuted on the exchanges at ₹610 apiece, a premium of 6.3% over the issue price of ₹574. The stock briefly climbed to an intraday high of ₹625 before ending its debut session at ₹601.

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However, the gains proved short-lived, as the stock erased its listing-day rally in the very next session. Selling pressure persisted in the following days, dragging the stock below its IPO price. At the current price of ₹588, the stock is trading just 2.5% above its issue price.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.