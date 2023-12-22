State Bank Of India (SBI) , Hero MotoCorp, Spandana Sphoorty, Larsen & Toubro, Dalmia Bharat, Tata Consumer, Syrma, Coal India, Prestige, Zomato, L&T Technology Services (LTTS) , Oil India, Sun Pharmaceutical, Kajaria Ceramics stand among top 14 picks of Motilal Oswal Broking and Distribution for 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Brokerage expects India market outperformance to continue during 2024 led by strong macro and micro fundamentals. The valuations of the market despite recent run up remain reasonable and below 10 year average says Motilal Oswal Broking and Distribution

Investor’s sentiments has got a big boost in November and December which helped both domestic as well as global markets scale new high. Thus, the Domestic markets are ending the year 2023 on a buoyant note as Nifty scales above 21500 mark while Sensex crosses 71000.

India's macro and micro fundamentals remain strong, and are expected to maintain its outperformance in 2024 said Motilal Oswal Broking and Distribution

The GDP growth during first half FY24 stood at 7.7% led by a robust print in manufacturing and investment sectors. This led to RBI revising its GDP forecast upwards to 7% for FY24. The RBI has given robust growth projections for FY25 as well with growth averaging 6.5% in the first three quarters of the fiscal. Other high-frequency data points (GST collections, auto monthly numbers, power demand, PMI data) witnessed robust growth. On the other hand, Motilal Oswal Broking and Distribution said that the First half FY24 corporate earnings ended on a buoyant note with Nifty companies delivering 30% YoY net profit growth. Thus Motilal Oswal Broking expect the Nifty EPS (earnings per share) CAGR (compound annual growth rate) to be around 20% over FY23-25, with scope for further rerating. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Among other important factors are positive outcomes in the state elections that has boosted confidence of the investors regarding political continuity post 2024 . This coupled with above factors have led to upgrade in India’s rating as well as GDP growth forecast by various global firms, resulting in BSE-listed companies’ market-cap crossing all time high of $4trillion mark. In fact NSE overtook Hong Kong stock exchange to become world’s 7th largest exchange by market cap highlighted Motilal Oswal Broking.

Positive Domestic cues got further strength from global factors becoming favourable as three interest rate cuts being expected from the US Federal reserve during 2024.

IPO market was very vibrant, following the bullish trend in the secondary market. 58 IPOs came to the market for subscription to raise funds worth ₹48000 crores against 40 IPOs last year (total issue size of ~ ₹64000 crore). Going ahead to the pipeline remains strong with sharp increase expected in newage tech IPOs including Ola Electric, Swiggy, FirstCry, Mobiwik.

Thus, India's macro and micro fundamentals remain strong and is helping the market to scale new highs. Nifty has given returns of 18% in 2023 so far. Despite this up-move, Nifty is trading at a 12- month forward P/E ratio of ~19x, which is at a discount to its 10-year average of 20x, said Motilal Oswal Broking.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

