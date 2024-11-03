SBI, ICICI Bank drive ₹1 lakh crore market cap surge of six of top-10 most valued companies

  • The combined market valuation of six of the top-10 firms in India jumped by 1,07,366.05 crore last week, with State Bank of India (SBI) and ICICI Bank being the biggest gainers.

Published3 Nov 2024, 12:19 PM IST
SBI’s market-cap increased <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>36,100.09 crore to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7,32,755.93 crore, and ICICI Bank’s m-cap rose <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,775.58 crore to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9,10,686.85 crore.
SBI’s market-cap increased ₹36,100.09 crore to ₹7,32,755.93 crore, and ICICI Bank’s m-cap rose ₹25,775.58 crore to ₹9,10,686.85 crore.(Image: Pixabay)

The combined market capitalisation of six of the top-10 most-valued companies soared by more than 1 lakh crore last week, which saw a special Diwali Muhurat Trading session on November 1. Last week, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 321.83 points, or 0.40%. 

Despite last week's gains, the Sensex and Nifty 50 are still down 7.5% from their record high levels.

The market capitalisation of Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, SBI, ITC, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) witnessed a jump, while that of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, and Infosys faced erosion.

The state-run insurance giant LIC added 16,887.74 crore to its valuation to 5,88,509.41 crore, while Reliance Industries’ m-cap soared 15,393.45 crore to 18,12,120.05 crore.

Cigarette-to-hotels conglomerate ITC’s market capitalisation jumped 10,671.63 crore to 6,13,662.96 crore and the valuation of HUL climbed 2,537.56 crore to 5,96,408.50 crore.

Market Cap Losers

On the contrary, the mcap of Infosys declined 38,054.43 crore to 7,31,442.18 crore and that of Bharti Airtel tanked 27,299.54 crore to 9,20,299.35 crore. TCS eroded market value of 26,231.13 crore to 14,41,952.60 crore and HDFC Bank’s m-cap declined 3,662.78 crore to 13,26,076.65 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valuable firm of the country followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, ITC, Hindustan Unilever and LIC.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published:3 Nov 2024, 12:19 PM IST
