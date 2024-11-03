The combined market capitalisation of six of the top-10 most-valued companies soared by more than ₹1 lakh crore last week, which saw a special Diwali Muhurat Trading session on November 1. Last week, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 321.83 points, or 0.40%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite last week's gains, the Sensex and Nifty 50 are still down 7.5% from their record high levels.

The combined market valuation of six of the top-10 firms in India jumped by ₹1,07,366.05 crore last week, with State Bank of India (SBI) and ICICI Bank being the biggest gainers, PTI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The market capitalisation of Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, SBI, ITC, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) witnessed a jump, while that of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, and Infosys faced erosion.

SBI’s market-cap increased ₹36,100.09 crore to ₹7,32,755.93 crore, and ICICI Bank’s m-cap rose ₹25,775.58 crore to ₹9,10,686.85 crore, the PTI report said.

The state-run insurance giant LIC added ₹16,887.74 crore to its valuation to ₹5,88,509.41 crore, while Reliance Industries’ m-cap soared ₹15,393.45 crore to ₹18,12,120.05 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cigarette-to-hotels conglomerate ITC’s market capitalisation jumped ₹10,671.63 crore to ₹6,13,662.96 crore and the valuation of HUL climbed ₹2,537.56 crore to ₹5,96,408.50 crore.

Market Cap Losers On the contrary, the mcap of Infosys declined ₹38,054.43 crore to ₹7,31,442.18 crore and that of Bharti Airtel tanked ₹27,299.54 crore to ₹9,20,299.35 crore. TCS eroded market value of ₹26,231.13 crore to ₹14,41,952.60 crore and HDFC Bank’s m-cap declined ₹3,662.78 crore to ₹13,26,076.65 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valuable firm of the country followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, ITC, Hindustan Unilever and LIC. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from PTI)