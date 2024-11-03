Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  SBI, ICICI Bank drive 1 lakh crore market cap surge of six of top-10 most valued companies

SBI, ICICI Bank drive ₹1 lakh crore market cap surge of six of top-10 most valued companies

Livemint

  • The combined market valuation of six of the top-10 firms in India jumped by 1,07,366.05 crore last week, with State Bank of India (SBI) and ICICI Bank being the biggest gainers.

SBI’s market-cap increased 36,100.09 crore to 7,32,755.93 crore, and ICICI Bank’s m-cap rose 25,775.58 crore to 9,10,686.85 crore.

The combined market capitalisation of six of the top-10 most-valued companies soared by more than 1 lakh crore last week, which saw a special Diwali Muhurat Trading session on November 1. Last week, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 321.83 points, or 0.40%.

Despite last week's gains, the Sensex and Nifty 50 are still down 7.5% from their record high levels.

The combined market valuation of six of the top-10 firms in India jumped by 1,07,366.05 crore last week, with State Bank of India (SBI) and ICICI Bank being the biggest gainers, PTI reported.

The market capitalisation of Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, SBI, ITC, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) witnessed a jump, while that of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, and Infosys faced erosion.

SBI’s market-cap increased 36,100.09 crore to 7,32,755.93 crore, and ICICI Bank’s m-cap rose 25,775.58 crore to 9,10,686.85 crore, the PTI report said.

The state-run insurance giant LIC added 16,887.74 crore to its valuation to 5,88,509.41 crore, while Reliance Industries’ m-cap soared 15,393.45 crore to 18,12,120.05 crore.

Cigarette-to-hotels conglomerate ITC’s market capitalisation jumped 10,671.63 crore to 6,13,662.96 crore and the valuation of HUL climbed 2,537.56 crore to 5,96,408.50 crore.

Market Cap Losers

On the contrary, the mcap of Infosys declined 38,054.43 crore to 7,31,442.18 crore and that of Bharti Airtel tanked 27,299.54 crore to 9,20,299.35 crore. TCS eroded market value of 26,231.13 crore to 14,41,952.60 crore and HDFC Bank’s m-cap declined 3,662.78 crore to 13,26,076.65 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valuable firm of the country followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, ITC, Hindustan Unilever and LIC.

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.