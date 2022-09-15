SBI, ICICI Bank to HDFC Bank: Experts bet high on these 5 stocks as Nifty Bank index close to record high2 min read . Updated: 15 Sep 2022, 09:00 AM IST
- Nifty Bank index may go up to 45,000 mark by this Diwali, believe stock market experts
Buy or sell stocks for today: Despite weakness in Indian stock market on Wednesday, Bank Nifty index outperformed key benchmark indices and registered whopping 532 points gain and finished at 41,405 mark. In this strong upside move, Nifty Bank index made an intraday high of 41,626.90 and came close to its life-time high of 41,829.60 levels, less than half per cent away from the record high.