Muted loan growth at SBI and Kotak Bank reflects caution. Will FY26 see a credit revival?
Madhvendra 7 min read 12 May 2025, 01:09 PM IST
SummarySBI and Kotak reported slower loan growth in FY25. SBI trades at a discount to peers, while Kotak's valuation premium is supported by its higher RoA and expected rebound in unsecured lending.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
India’s largest bank State Bank of India (SBI) reported slower-than-expected loan growth for FY25. SBI’s advances grew 12% from last year, missing its guidance of 14%. Adding to the woes, SBI’s management has flagged that elevated tariffs could temper loan growth.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less