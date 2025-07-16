SBI launches ₹25,000 crore QIP; floor price set at ₹811.05. Details here

SBI QIP: State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, on Wednesday announced the launch of a share sale to institutional investors to raise ₹25,000 crore.

The company's board at its meeting held today approved the launch of a qualified institutional placement of fully paid-up equity shares of the company at a floor price of ₹811.05 per equity share, which is at a 2.3% discount to the last closing price of ₹830.5 on the NSE.

SBI further said the bank may offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price calculated for the QIP, while the issue price will be determined by the bank in consultation with the book running lead managers.

The lender's board in May had approved raising funds to the tune of ₹25,000 crore in the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) in one or more tranches through qualified institutions placement or a follow-on public offer (FPO) or any other permitted mode or a combination thereof.

Earlier in the day, SBI's board approved raising ₹20,000 crore via bonds.

“Central Board of the Bank in its meeting held today i.e. 16.07.2025, inter alia, accorded approval for raising funds in INR by issue of Basel III compliant Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 Bonds, up to an amount of ₹ 20,000 Crores (Rupees Twenty Thousand Crores only) to domestic investors during FY26, subject to GOI approval wherever required,” SBI said in an exchange filing.

SBI shares end higher Following the fundraising announcement and ahead of QIP launch, SBI share price closed the session in the green. The scrip settled at ₹830.50 on the NSE, up 1.72% over the last close and at ₹831.55 on the BSE, up 1.81%.

SBI share price has risen 5% year-to-date, while they are down 6% for the last one year. On a longer time frame of five years, SBI stock has delivered a multibagger gain of 347%.

The lender, with a market capitalisation of ₹7.42 lakh crore, saw an increase in trading volumes today, with 12.39 lakh shares changing hands as against the two-week average of 3.15 lakh shares.