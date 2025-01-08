Stocks to watch: The Non-banking financial company (NBFC) Paisalo Digital Limited's shares were trading 2.15 per cent higher on Wednesday, January 8, despite a dull session on the overall Indian stock market.

The State Bank of India (SBI) and Life Insurance Corporation of India-owned non-banking lender announced that it has achieved the milestone of servicing more than 59 lakh customers through the initiation of transactions worth over ₹3,400 crore within two years.

The company has established a strong network of business collaborations with prominent banking partners, including SBI and Bank of India, according to a BSE filing.

“The past two years have been a testament to Paisalo’s ability to deliver impactful financial solutions at scale. Our fast-paced growth reflects the trust our customers and partners have in us. As we look ahead, this success lays the foundation for achieving our ambitious vision for 2025—to further expand our outreach, innovate our offerings, and contribute meaningfully to India’s financial ecosystem,” said Santanu Agarwal, the deputy managing director of Paisalo Digital.

Paisalo Digital share price Paisalo Digital Limited shares are trading 2.25 per cent higher at ₹46.49 as of 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday's trading session, compared to ₹45.51 at the previous market close.

The company filed the information with the stock exchanges towards the middle of the trading session. The company's shares were trading higher even in a dull market session.

Paisalo Digital shares have given nearly 118 per cent returns in the last five years. The shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹99.63 on March 1, 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹40.40 on October 15, 2024, according to BSE data.

About Paisalo Digital Paisalo Digital Limited is a non-banking financial company registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The non-deposit-taking lender has its distribution network in rural and semi-urban areas of India. According to the company data, the company has more than 65 lakh customers along with 3,275 touch points across 22 states in India.