SBI Life declares interim dividend of ₹2.5 per share. Check record date and other details here1 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 06:43 PM IST
- SBI Life Insurance has fixed 16 March, 2023 as the record date for the purpose of payment of the dividend. The interim dividend will be paid to the shareholders on or before 6 April, 2023
Private sector SBI Life Insurance on Wednesday said the company's board has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.50 per equity share for the current financial year 2022-23.
