“The Interim Dividend for Financial Year 2022-23 will be paid to those shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares determined with reference to the Record Date of March 16, 2023, already announced for the purpose vide our letter no: SBIL/F&A-CS/NSE-BSE/2223/458 dated March 02, 2023. The aforesaid Interim Dividend will be paid to the Shareholders on or before April 06, 2023," the company statement read.