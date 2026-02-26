SBI Life declares interim dividend of ₹2.7, stock rises around 1.5% - Check record date here

SBI Life Insurance Company share price edged higher on Thursday, February 26, after the company’s board announced an interim dividend for shareholders on February 25. The stock rose around 1.5% in early trade following the announcement.

The life insurer declared an interim dividend of ₹2.7 per share for FY26. The dividend has been announced on a face value of ₹10 per share.

Also Read | IRFC share price gains around 1% as OFS opens for retail investors

The company said the interim dividend for the financial year 2025–26 will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the company’s register of members. To identify eligible shareholders, SBI Life has fixed March 6 as the record date. The dividend payout is scheduled to be completed on or before Friday, March 27, 2026.

Following the dividend declaration, SBI Life Insurance shares were trading nearly 1% higher at around ₹2,094 apiece on the NSE. During the session, the stock touched a day high of ₹2,098 and a day low of ₹2,075.6. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has delivered a largely flat return of about 2.8% to investors.

What is a dividend? A dividend is a portion of a company’s profits distributed to its shareholders as a reward for holding the stock. Dividends can be paid annually, semi-annually, quarterly or as interim payouts during the financial year. For investors, dividends provide regular income in addition to any gains from share price appreciation.

What is a record date and why does it matter? The record date is the cut-off date set by a company to determine which shareholders are eligible to receive a dividend. Only investors whose names appear in the company’s records at the close of the record date are entitled to the dividend. To qualify, investors must buy the shares before the ex-dividend date, which is typically one business day prior to the record date.

SBI Life share performance The life insurance stock jumped 1.4% to its day's high of ₹2,102. The scrip hit its 52-week high of ₹2,132.90 earlier this week while it touched its 52-week low of ₹1,380 in March 2025.

The scrip has given positive returns in recent months, adding 4.5% in last 1 month. Meanwhile, it rose 15% in 6 months and 42% in 1 year. The stock has also given multibagger returns n last 5 years, rallying 141%

SBI Life Q3 earnings SBI Life reported a steady performance in the third quarter of FY26. Net profit for the quarter rose 5% year-on-year to ₹577 crore. Net premium income increased sharply to ₹30,245 crore, registering a 22% YoY growth.

Renewal premiums from existing policies grew by nearly 21%, highlighting strong customer retention trends. Assets under management (AUM) stood at ₹5.11 lakh crore as of December 31, 2025, marking a 16% YoY increase.