The exchange also revised criteria for Nifty 500, Nifty 100 and Nifty Midcap 150 indices. The press statement stated that to be part of the Nifty 500 index, companies should rank within top 800 based on both average daily turnover and average daily full market capitalization based on previous six months period data. Additionally, the investible weight factor (IWF) of stock should be at least 0.10 (10% free float)