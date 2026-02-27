SBI Life, FII-owned NBFC stock Paisalo Digital raises ₹30 crore through issuance of commercial papers

Paisalo Digital, backed by SBI Life, secured 30 crore from 600 commercial papers. Each commercial paper was issued at a discounted price of 4.86 lakh, and the company will repay the full-face value of 5 lakh at maturity.

A Ksheerasagar
Published27 Feb 2026, 05:18 PM IST
Paisalo Digital's share price closed February with a 3.7% gain, ending a four-month slide
Paisalo Digital's share price closed February with a 3.7% gain, ending a four-month slide(Pixabay)

SBI Life-owned NBFC stock under 50: SBI Life-owned non-banking financial company (NBFC) Paisalo Digital informed investors through an exchange filing today, February 27, that it had raised 30 crore by issuing commercial papers.

The company said it had issued 600 commercial papers to investors with a maturity period of 90 days. Each commercial paper was issued at a discounted price of 4.86 lakh, and the company will repay the full-face value of 5 lakh at maturity, its filing showed.

Generally, companies raise short-term funds through money market instruments to fund working capital needs, manage short-term liquidity, and borrow at potentially lower interest rates.

Paisalo Digital's Q3 FY26 results

The company earlier this month announced its December quarter results, reporting a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of 66.3 crore for the quarter, a modest improvement compared with 62.4 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income for the December quarter stood at 240.1 crore, up from 203.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year and 224.0 crore in Q2 FY26. The company posted a net income of 243 crore compared to 181 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The net interest income stood at 148 crore compared to 99 crore in the December 2024 quarter, as per the company's earnings filing.

SBI Life Insurance owns 6.83% stake

At the end of the December quarter, SBI Life Insurance held a 6.83% stake in Paisalo Digital. SBI Life Insurance has been holding a stake in the company since December 2020, though it has gradually trimmed its ownership.

In the Q3 FY25 quarter, SBI Life Insurance owned a 9.87% stake, but that had come down to 6.83%.

Meanwhile, retail investors collectively owned 30.5% stake in the company at the end of Q3 FY26, while FIIs held a 20.1% stake.

The promoters own the majority stake of 41.8%, with Equilibrated Venture Cflow Private Limited, part of the promoter group, holding the largest share of 20.53%.

Paisalo Digital share price trend

Paisalo Digital's share price closed February with a 3.7% gain, ending a four-month slide.

Zooming out, the stock faced sharp selling pressure between April 2024 and August 2025, during which it lost 50% of its value, emerging as one of the biggest wealth destroyers.

In terms of yearly performance, the stock delivered a negative return of 27.43% in CY25, marking its first annual decline in nine years. Despite such a steep pullback, the stock has delivered massive returns to long-term investors, as between 2017 and 2024, it closed each of those years higher, producing a cumulative return of 455%.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

