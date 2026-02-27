SBI Life, FII-owned NBFC stock Paisalo Digital raises ₹30 crore through issuance of commercial papers

SBI Life-owned NBFC stock under ₹50: SBI Life-owned non-banking financial company (NBFC) Paisalo Digital informed investors through an exchange filing today, February 27, that it had raised ₹30 crore by issuing commercial papers.

The company said it had issued 600 commercial papers to investors with a maturity period of 90 days. Each commercial paper was issued at a discounted price of ₹4.86 lakh, and the company will repay the full-face value of ₹5 lakh at maturity, its filing showed.

Generally, companies raise short-term funds through money market instruments to fund working capital needs, manage short-term liquidity, and borrow at potentially lower interest rates.

Also Read | SBI Life remains steady in Paisalo Digital despite FPI's stake raise in Q3

Paisalo Digital's Q3 FY26 results The company earlier this month announced its December quarter results, reporting a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹66.3 crore for the quarter, a modest improvement compared with ₹62.4 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income for the December quarter stood at ₹240.1 crore, up from ₹203.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year and ₹224.0 crore in Q2 FY26. The company posted a net income of ₹243 crore compared to ₹181 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The net interest income stood at ₹148 crore compared to ₹99 crore in the December 2024 quarter, as per the company's earnings filing.

SBI Life Insurance owns 6.83% stake At the end of the December quarter, SBI Life Insurance held a 6.83% stake in Paisalo Digital. SBI Life Insurance has been holding a stake in the company since December 2020, though it has gradually trimmed its ownership.

In the Q3 FY25 quarter, SBI Life Insurance owned a 9.87% stake, but that had come down to 6.83%.

Meanwhile, retail investors collectively owned 30.5% stake in the company at the end of Q3 FY26, while FIIs held a 20.1% stake.

The promoters own the majority stake of 41.8%, with Equilibrated Venture Cflow Private Limited, part of the promoter group, holding the largest share of 20.53%.

Paisalo Digital share price trend Paisalo Digital's share price closed February with a 3.7% gain, ending a four-month slide.

Zooming out, the stock faced sharp selling pressure between April 2024 and August 2025, during which it lost 50% of its value, emerging as one of the biggest wealth destroyers.

In terms of yearly performance, the stock delivered a negative return of 27.43% in CY25, marking its first annual decline in nine years. Despite such a steep pullback, the stock has delivered massive returns to long-term investors, as between 2017 and 2024, it closed each of those years higher, producing a cumulative return of 455%.

Also Read | Promoter group boosts stake in SBI Life-owned NBFC Paisalo Digital