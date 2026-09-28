SBI Life, HDFC Life, ICICI Prudential: Should you invest in insurance stocks amid IRDAI new reforms? Experts suggestion

Shares of insurance companies like Turtlemint, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, HDFC Life Insurance, SBI Life Insurance and PB Fintech declined up to 4% on Monday, extending their losses for third session straight. The sell-off came after the IRDAI’s new disclosure norms dampened investor sentiment towards insurance stocks.

Turtlemint shares fell more than 4% during Monday’s session, marking their third consecutive decline. PB Fintech gave up most of its earlier gains and was trading less than 1% higher. ICICI Lombard slipped 2%, while HDFC Life Insurance and SBI Life Insurance fell 1% and 1.35%, respectively.

What's IRDAI new norms? Insurance regulator IRDAI has proposed changes to the insurance distribution framework, including lower limits on Expenses of Management and stricter controls on commissions. The proposed measures have raised concerns over their potential impact on insurers’ earnings and the economics of distribution for insurers and other financial intermediaries.

IRDAI has released a consultation paper titled ‘Recalibrating Economics of Insurance Distribution’, outlining a broad set of reforms covering the structure of insurance distribution, expenses and commissions, market conduct and transparency, as well as the use of digital infrastructure.

Under the proposed framework, the IRDAI aims to streamline the existing fragmented distribution system into three broad categories: Insurance Distribution Entities (IDEs), Insurance Distribution Persons (IDPs), and Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs).

“The proposed distribution architecture is guided by the principle of ‘same structure, same functions, same norms,’” IRDAI said.

Which insurance stocks to buy? According to Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, investing in Indian life insurance majors—SBI Life, HDFC Life, and ICICI Prudential Life—involves balancing short-term regulatory friction with strong secular growth. Recent IRDAI reforms have fundamentally reshaped the operating environment: mandated higher Special Surrender Values (SSV) on traditional non-linked products compress margins, forcing insurers to alter product designs and distributor commission structures.

Srivastava further said that in the near term, a neutral-to-underweight stance is prudent as valuation rerating stays capped by product realignments and clawback negotiations.

She recommended long-term investors to accumulate on market dips, adding that India's insurance penetration below 4% and a severe protection deficit, large private insurers maintain dominant distribution moats.

“SBI Life remains the most resilient pick on cost efficiency, while HDFC Life leads in product innovation; watch for VNB margin stabilization and persistency gains before making aggressive allocations,” she added.

Meanwhile, Prathamesh Kadival, Research Analyst at Bonanza, believes that India's insurance sector is entering an important phase as IRDAI pushes for lower costs, greater transparency and better value for policyholders. The proposed tightening of expense and commission limits could create some near-term pressure on insurers, particularly those with higher distribution costs. However, over the longer term, these reforms could make the industry more efficient and customer friendly.

“The bigger investment story remains India's relatively low insurance penetration and the growing need for financial protection as incomes rise. Increasing awareness, a larger middle class, digital distribution and rising demand for protection, savings and retirement products provide insurers with a long runway for growth,” said Kadival.

He further said that the recent regulatory changes should not necessarily be viewed negatively. They could improve the quality of the industry over time. The focus should be on insurers that can deliver sustainable premium growth, maintain healthy margins and control costs, while valuations remain an equally important consideration.