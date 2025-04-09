SBI Life Insurance Company sets board meeting date to declare Q4 results 2025. Details here

Stock market today: SBI Life Insurance Company on Wednesday, April 9, announced that its board will meet later this month to consider and approve the results for the fourth quarter (Q4) and the year ended March 31, 2025. The board has fixed Thursday, April 24, as the date to consider the Q4 results of FY25.

“We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, April 24, 2025, to consider and approve audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025,” SBI Life said in an exchange filing today.

The outcome of the Board Meeting, along with the Q4 FY25 results, will be submitted according to the Listing Regulations, it added.

SBI Life Q4 Results Preview Axis Securities expects SBI Life Insurance to post a 0.5% year-to-year (YoY) growth in gross premium earned to ₹25,370 crore, while new business premium is expected to decline 21% YoY to ₹9,680 crore, and APE growth to also be soft, down 0.1%.

"NBP growth expected to remain stable while APE growth likely to be soft YoY. Share of ULIPs could decline following weak market sentiments," said the brokerage. It further expects the VNB margins to improve by 32 bps to 27.2% from 26.9% on a YoY basis, driven by favourable product mix.

Outlook on VNB Margin, comments on growth and changes in product mix along with comments on agency channel remain key monitorables, according to Axis Securities.