SBI Life Insurance Company to declare Q2 results 2025 on this date. Details here

SBI Life Insurance Q2 results date: SBI Life Insurance Company will report its July-September quarter (Q2FY26) earnings on Friday, October 24.

In an exchange filing during market hours on Monday, October 13, SBI Life Insurance Company said: "We wish to inform you that a meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Friday, October 24, 2025, to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025."

For Q1FY26, SBI Life Insurance Company reported a 14 per cent year-on-year rise in its net profit to ₹594 crore. The company’s net premium revenue increased by 14 per cent YoY to ₹17,178 crore.

The assets under management (AUM) rose 15 per cent YoY to ₹4.8 lakh crore. The value of new business (VoNB) grew by 12 per cent YoY to ₹1,090 crore.

Meanwhile, SBI Life Insurance Company's share price rose by about a per cent in intraday trade on Monday, October 13.

SBI Life Insurance Company share price trend SBI Life Insurance's share price has seen a healthy gain of 29 per cent this year so far, compared to a 5 per cent gain in the equity benchmark Sensex.

The stock hit a 52-week low of ₹1,373.15 on February 1but saw healthy buying interest afterwards. On a monthly scale, the stock remained in the green for five consecutive months, from March to July 2025.

Subsequently, it hit a 52-week high of ₹1,912.10 on August 18. However, it saw a decline of about 2 per cent in August due to profit booking. In September, the stock also lost about 1 per cent, but so far in October, it has gained over 1 per cent.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

