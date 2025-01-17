SBI Life Insurance Company declared its December quarter results for the financial year 2024-25 (Q3FY25) on Friday, January 17. It posted a net profit of ₹550.82 crore, up a massive 71.2 percent percent from ₹321.75 crore in the same period last year. Sequentially, it rose just 4 percent from ₹529.42 crore in the September quarter.

The company’s net premium income for Q3FY25 stood at ₹24,828 crore, an 11 percent rise from ₹22,316 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. On a QoQ basis, its net premium income rose 22 percent from ₹20,266 crore reported insurer in Q2FY25.

During Q3FY25, the renewal premium of the company reached ₹14,468 crore, marking a sequential growth of 23 percent from ₹11,721 crore in Q2FY25. Year-on-year (YoY), this reflects a 14 percent increase from ₹12,720 crore recorded in Q3FY24.

The single premium for the quarter stood at ₹4,079 crore, up from ₹3,776 crore in Q2FY25 and slightly higher than ₹4,062 crore reported in Q3FY24, showcasing steady demand in this segment.

9MFY25 Performance Highlights For the nine months ending December 31, 2024, the company achieved a marginal 1 percent growth in New Business Premium (NBP), which stood at ₹26,260 crore, compared to ₹26,000 crore in the same period of the previous year. However, the renewal premiums witnessed a robust YoY increase of 15 percent, climbing to ₹34,730 crore from ₹30,190 crore in 9MFY24.

The Gross Written Premium (GWP) for 9MFY25 grew by 9 percent to ₹60,980 crore, driven by a notable 12 percent increase in New Business Regular Premium (RP) and sustained 15 percent growth in renewal premiums, as highlighted in the company’s regulatory filing.