SBI Life Insurance share price hits fresh record high, surges 48% from February lows

Shares of SBI Life Insurance Company gained another 4% in Thursday’s trade on November 20, hitting a fresh all-time high of ₹2,028 as they remained firm for the second consecutive session.

The stock has been gaining momentum as brokerages remain upbeat about the company following its September quarter results. With today's rally, the stocks' yearly returns rose to 46%, which is its biggest yearly run since 61% and also pushes the company's market capitalization to ₹2.03 lakh crore.

For the September ending quarter, SBI Life reported a 6.6% year-on-year decline in Q2FY26 net profit to ₹494.6 crore, even as net premium income rose 22.6% to ₹24,848 crore on the back of strong growth in first-year and renewal premiums.

Linked individual premiums increased to ₹10,156 crore from ₹8,504 crore a year earlier. Total assets climbed to ₹4.83 lakh crore, while the solvency ratio moderated to 1.94. The 13th-month persistency ratio improved to 85.4%, reflecting stronger policy retention.

Analysts highlight margin expansion and a better product mix as key positives for the insurer.