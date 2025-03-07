SBI Life, Metro Brands share price in focus as will trade Ex -dividend today

Dividend stocks 2025 : SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd and Metro Brands Ltd share prices will remain in focus on Friday as will trade Ex Dividend today.

March 7, 2025, Friday had been fixed as record date by SBI Life Insurance Company and Metro Brands to determine the eligible share holders for receiving dividend payout.

According to the T+1 settlement process, investors had to purchase shares of SBI Life and Metro Brands, one day prior to the record date so that their names can be added to the list of shareholders entitled for receiving dividend payments.

Advertisement

Dividend payout details 1.SBI Life Insurance Company- Following a Board of Directors meeting on February 28, 2025, SBI Life Insurance Company announced an interim dividend of ₹2.70/- (two rupees and seventy paisa only) per equity share with a face value of ₹10/- (ten rupees only) each for the Financial Year 2024-25 (FY25). This translates to a 27% dividend when taking the face value of shares into account.

The shareholders whose names appear in the register of members of the company or in the records of the depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as established with reference to the Record Date of Friday, March 07, 2025, shall receive the interim dividend for FY25.

The shareholders are expected receive their dividend payout by Sunday, March 30, 2025, as per the company's release.

Advertisement

2. Metro Brands Ltd- An interim dividend and a special dividend for FY25 were announced at a board meeting on Friday, February 28, 2025 by Metro Brands.

For each equity share with a face value of ₹5, Metro Brands announced an interim dividend of ₹3 and a special dividend of ₹14.50.

Additionally, it had said that the "Record Date" for determining a shareholder's eligibility to receive an interim and special dividend for the fiscal year 2024–2025 will be Friday, March 7, 2025.

According to the company, the aforementioned Interim and Special Dividend will be paid within thirty (30) days after the date of announcement.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.