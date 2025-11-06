SBI Life-owned NBFC allocates NCDs worth ₹80 crore across different tenures. Details here

SBI Life-owned NBFC Paisalo Digital's board has approved the allotment of two NCDs — one with a coupon rate of 8.45% and another with 8.50%.

Saloni Goel
Published6 Nov 2025
SBI Life-owned non-banking finance company (NBFC), Paisalo Digital, on Thursday announced that the Operations and Finance Committee of the Board of Directors has allotted non-convertible debentures worth 80 crore.

According to a filing shared with the exchanges, Paisalo Digital's board has approved the allotment of two NCDs — one with a coupon rate of 8.45% and another with 8.50%.

NCD issue with 8.45% coupon rate

For the first NCD issue, worth 55 crore, the company has allotted 5500 debentures with a face value of 1 lakh each. The tenure for the NCD is two years, with the coupon payment made annually. Meanwhile, the principal amount will be paid on maturity on November 6, 2027.

NCD issue with 8.5% coupon rate

For the second NCD issue, worth 25 crore, the company has allotted 2500 NCDs with a three-year tenure. These NCDs also carry a face value of 1 lakh each. The payment of the coupon rate will be made annually, while the principal amount will be paid on maturity, i.e. November 6, 2028.

In case of delay of interest or principal amount by the SBI Life-owned NBFC for a period of more than three months from the due date, the company will offer a 2% interest above the coupon rate for both NCDs, as per the filing.

Paisalo Digital share price trend

Shares of Paisalo Digital, part of the BSE Smallcap index, were trading nearly 5% lower amid weakness in the Indian stock market.

The small-cap stock below 50 hit the day's low of 36.38 as against its last closing price of 38.49. Meanwhile, its day's high stands at 38.70.

In the last six months, Paisalo Digital share price has jumped 14% while in three months it has jumped 20%. However, on a year-to-date basis, the NBFC stock is down 26% and it has lost 21% for the year.

As of 3.20 pm, Paisalo Digital share price was trading at 36.55, down 5.04% on the BSE.

SBI Life Insurance held 6,21,14,267 shares or a 6.83% stake in the small-cap NBFC stock as of the September quarter of fiscal 2025-26.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

