SBI Life-owned NBFC allocates NCDs worth ₹80 crore across different tenures. Details here

SBI Life-owned non-banking finance company (NBFC), Paisalo Digital, on Thursday announced that the Operations and Finance Committee of the Board of Directors has allotted non-convertible debentures worth ₹80 crore.

According to a filing shared with the exchanges, Paisalo Digital's board has approved the allotment of two NCDs — one with a coupon rate of 8.45% and another with 8.50%.

NCD issue with 8.45% coupon rate For the first NCD issue, worth ₹55 crore, the company has allotted 5500 debentures with a face value of ₹1 lakh each. The tenure for the NCD is two years, with the coupon payment made annually. Meanwhile, the principal amount will be paid on maturity on November 6, 2027.

NCD issue with 8.5% coupon rate For the second NCD issue, worth ₹25 crore, the company has allotted 2500 NCDs with a three-year tenure. These NCDs also carry a face value of ₹1 lakh each. The payment of the coupon rate will be made annually, while the principal amount will be paid on maturity, i.e. November 6, 2028.

In case of delay of interest or principal amount by the SBI Life-owned NBFC for a period of more than three months from the due date, the company will offer a 2% interest above the coupon rate for both NCDs, as per the filing.

Paisalo Digital share price trend Shares of Paisalo Digital, part of the BSE Smallcap index, were trading nearly 5% lower amid weakness in the Indian stock market.

The small-cap stock below ₹50 hit the day's low of ₹36.38 as against its last closing price of ₹38.49. Meanwhile, its day's high stands at ₹38.70.

In the last six months, Paisalo Digital share price has jumped 14% while in three months it has jumped 20%. However, on a year-to-date basis, the NBFC stock is down 26% and it has lost 21% for the year.

As of 3.20 pm, Paisalo Digital share price was trading at ₹36.55, down 5.04% on the BSE.

SBI Life Insurance held 6,21,14,267 shares or a 6.83% stake in the small-cap NBFC stock as of the September quarter of fiscal 2025-26.