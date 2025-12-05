SBI Life-owned NBFC under ₹50 sets board meeting date to consider fundraise proposal

NBFC company Paisalo Digital said on Friday that the board of directors of operations and finance committee will meet next week on December 9, in order to consider and approve allotment of non-convertible debentures and fundraise proposal.

In an exchange filing, the NBFC company said that the board will consider fundraising by issuance of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis.

“We would like to inform you that meeting of Operations and Finance Committee of the Board of Directors of Paisalo Digital Limited is scheduled to be held on December 9, 2025 to consider and approve inter alia - Allotment of Non-Convertible Debentures through Private Placement basis and the fund raising proposal by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures on Private Placement basis,” the company said in the filing.

Paisalo Digital share price overview On Friday, the NBFC stock was marginally up during the intraday session, was trading 0.49% higher at ₹36.98.

The stock has been remained volatile in the last one year. The scrip has gained over 19% in last six months and nearly 40% in last one year. However, the NBFC stock has more than quadrupled its investors wealth by giving 1,574.21% returns since its listing.

Paisalo Digital business update In November, the company’s promoter group increased its stake. Equilibrated Venture Cflow Pvt Ltd, a promoter entity of Paisalo Digital Ltd, reported an additional share purchase under Regulation 29(2) of SEBI’s takeover norms.

In its filings to the BSE and NSE, Paisalo Digital said the promoter acquired more than 43 lakh equity shares through open-market transactions on November 13, 2025. Each share has a face value of Re 1.

With this purchase of 43.94 lakh shares, the promoter’s total holding rose to 18.57 crore shares, up from 18.13 crore earlier. This translates to a 0.48% increase in stake, taking Equilibrated Venture Cflow’s overall shareholding to 20.42%.

Paisalo Digital’s total equity capital is 90 crore. This marks the promoter’s second such purchase following a similar 0.49% acquisition in mid-September.

Paisalo Digital posted a 13.5% year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹52 crore for Q2 FY26, compared with ₹50 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations climbed to ₹224 crore, up from ₹204 crore in Q1 FY25.

