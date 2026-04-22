SBI Life-owned NBFC sets board meeting date to declare Q4 results 2026, dividend

Non-banking finance company Paisalo Digital said its board of directors will meet on Sunday, May 10, 2026, to consider and approve the audited financial results for the March quarter (Q4 FY26) and the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

The board will also consider the payment of a final dividend for FY26, the company said in a regulatory filing. Along with the dividend, the company said it will also consider the issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.

Advertisement

In a separate regulatory filing, the company announced a decisive and accelerated transition into a fully AI-powered lending powerhouse, positioning itself for category-defining growth, superior profitability, and unmatched scalability.

This transformation is not incremental—it is structural, technology-led, and outcome-driven, designed to unlock 2x AUM, 2x revenue, and 2x PAT over the next three years, establishing Paisalo as a fast-growing AI-led financial institution in India, the company added.

Santanu Agarwal, deputy managing director, Paisalo Digital Limited, said, “Our transition to an AI-first lending platform is a step change in our operating model. With AI embedded across acquisition, underwriting, and servicing—and with infrastructure already live and in progress—we are well positioned to scale faster, improve margins, and deliver industry-leading returns. This is the foundation for achieving our vision of doubling AUM, revenue, and profitability over the next three years.”

Advertisement

Paisalo Digital share price trend Paisalo Digital's share price has made a strong recovery in April, gaining 37% so far after remaining under pressure for five out of the last six months. The rally has helped the stock reach its highest level in 15 months.

Although it has seen a strong recovery lately, the stock still trades at a steep discount to its record peak, following a sharp sell-off between April 2024 and August 2025, during which it lost around 50% of its value. At current levels, the stock is down 54% from its all-time high of ₹99.63, attained in March 2024.

In terms of yearly performance, the stock delivered a negative return of 27.43% in CY25, marking its first annual decline in nine years. Despite such a steep pullback, the stock has delivered massive returns to long-term investors, as between 2017 and 2024, it closed each of those years higher, producing a cumulative return of 455%.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, SBI Life Insurance held a 6.83% stake in Paisalo Digital at the end of the March-ending quarter (Q4FY26), as per the Trendlyne shareholding data. SBI Life Insurance has been holding a stake in the company since December 2020, though it has gradually trimmed its ownership.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.