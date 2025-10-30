SBI Life-owned NBFC stock declares issuance of non-convertible debentures worth ₹150 crore. Check other details

SBI Life-owned non-banking finance company (NBFC), Paisalo Digital, announced the issuance of two non-convertible debentures worth ₹75 crore each via an exchange filing today, October 30.

Advertisement

The company, in a filing, said that the Operations and Finance Committee of the Board of Directors of Paisalo Digital, in its meeting held on Thursday, October 30, 2025, has approved the issuance of debentures.

NCD Issue Details The first NCD issue, having a coupon rate of 8.45%, will involve up to 7,500 unsecured NCDs having a face value of ₹1,00,000 each. The total issue size of ₹75 crore will include a base issue of ₹25 crore with an option to retain oversubscription of up to ₹50 crore.

The second NCD issue has a coupon rate of 8.50% and will also entail issuance of 7,500 unsecured NCDs with a face value of ₹1,00,000 each. Like the first issue, it will have a base size of ₹25 crore with an option to retain over subscription of up to ₹50 crore, resulting in a total offer size of ₹75 crore.

Advertisement

The debentures are proposed to be listed on the BSE, with the allotment date for both NCDs fixed as November 6.

The first issue, with a coupon rate of 8.45%, has a tenure of two years. Therefore, it will be redeemed after two years from the date of allotment. Meanwhile, the other NCD issue will be redeemed after three years from the date of allotment.

The coupon on both these NCDs is payable annually.

However, in case of delay in payment of interest or principal redemption, the company will offer a coupon rate plus 2% per annum.

Paisalo Digital share price trend Shares of LIC-owned NBFC Paisalo Digital traded lower amid weakness in the broader market. The small-cap stock lost nearly half a per cent to the day's low of ₹38.38.

Advertisement

So far this year, Paisalo Digital share price has lost 22% of its value, even though it has rallied 23% in three months.

Paisalo Digital shareholding trend SBI Life Insurance, a Nifty50 company, held a 6.83% stake in the NBFC stock as of the September quarter, which was lower than an 8.96% stake the company had in the preceding quarter ended June 30.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has also lowered its stake in the small-cap stock, as its name did not appear among the top shareholders of the company. As of the June quarter, LIC held a 1.12% stake in the company.

Also Read | LIC refutes Washington Post claims of receiving or issuing document

LIC has likely exited the company or its stake has fallen below 1%. Companies are mandated by Sebi to release the names of only those shareholders who own a stake of 1% or above.

Advertisement