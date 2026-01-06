SBI Life-owned NBFC stock Paisalo Digital announces ₹188.5 crore fund raise

SBI Life-owned NBFC stock Paisalo Digital on Tuesday, January 6, announced it had secured ₹188.5 crore to reduce the cost of funds, strengthen capital efficiency, and scale growth initiatives.

The small-cap NBFC said it had raised the money at an annual ROI of 8.5% through its latest listed issuances in Q3.

In an exchange filing on January 6, the company said: "Paisalo Digital has successfully raised nearly ₹188.5 crores at an annual ROI of 8.5% through its latest listed issuances in Q3. This raise highlights the company’s strong credit profile, disciplined risk management, and robust balance‑sheet strength."

The company said this issuance may meaningfully reduce its cost of funds, strengthen its medium-term capital base, and enhance its lending capacity.

This raise comes at a time when NBFCs with strong governance and disciplined underwriting are expected to emerge as beneficiaries of evolving market dynamics.

It said it will deploy the proceeds to support its pan‑India expansion across 22 states and UTs, deepen its High Tech–High Touch distribution model, and accelerate the rollout

of new lending products aimed at micro‑entrepreneurs, self‑employed borrowers, and underserved income segments.

With 4,380 touchpoints and a rapidly growing customer franchise, Paisalo is positioned to capture a larger share of India’s formalising MSME and income‑generation credit ecosystem.

Paisalo Digital shareholding pattern As per the BSE shareholding pattern data, SBI Life Insurance held 6,21,14,267 shares, equivalent to 6.83% of total voting rights, by the end of the September quarter of the current financial year.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) cumulatively held nearly 19 crore shares, or 20.89% of total voting rights, by the end of Q2FY26.

Paisalo Digital share price hit a 52-week high of ₹48.19 on January 17 and a 52-week low of ₹29.40 on June 20 last year.

The small-cap stock has fallen 22% over the last year, but has seen decent gains lately. Over the last six months, it has jumped 15%.

On Tuesday, January 6, the stock fell by 1.5% in intraday tarde.

