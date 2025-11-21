SBI Life-owned NBFC stock Paisalo Digital declares ₹75 crore fundraise through the issuance of NCDs. Details here

Paisalo Digital Share Price: SBI Life-owned NBFC under ₹50 Paisalo Digital announced that its Operations and Finance Committee approved the issuance of a new round of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) during a meeting held on November 21, 2025. The details were shared through a filing made to the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

According to the filing, the company plans to issue up to 7,500 unsecured NCDs, each carrying a face value of ₹1,00,000, amounting to a total issue size of ₹75 crore. This includes a base issue of ₹25 crore and a green-shoe option of ₹50 crore, allowing the company to retain oversubscription.

Key Terms of the NCD Issue The NCDs will be issued through private placement via the Electronic Book Provider (EBP) platform and will be listed on BSE. They carry a tenure of 36 months, with redemption scheduled at the end of three years from the allotment date. The tentative allotment date is December 9, 2025.

Investors will receive an 8.50% annual coupon, payable quarterly. In case of any delay in payment of interest or principal, an additional 2% per annum will apply.

These debentures will be secured by a charge on the company’s loan receivables (Hypothecated Receivables). Paisalo Digital will maintain a 1.10x security cover over the outstanding principal at all times.

The company clarified that there are no special rights or privileges attached to this instrument and no issues reported regarding past payment of interest or principal. The NCDs will be redeemed at par upon maturity.

Paisalo Digital added that the information has been made available on its website. The letter was signed by Company Secretary Manendra Singh and also shared with relevant international exchange listing centres.

Earlier this week, the company had intimated regarding raising of funds through Private Placement of Non-Convertible Debenture.

Paisalo Digital: Other fundraise plans Earlier this month, Paisalo Digital’s board approved the allotment of two NCD issues worth a total of ₹80 crore, carrying coupon rates of 8.45% and 8.50%.

The first issue, valued at ₹55 crore, involved the allotment of 5,500 debentures with a face value of ₹1 lakh each. This NCD carries a two-year tenure, with the coupon paid annually and the principal due on November 6, 2027.

The second issue, worth ₹25 crore, included 2,500 NCDs with the same face value and a three-year tenure. The coupon will be paid annually, and the principal will be repaid on November 6, 2028.

Promoter Raises Stake in Paisalo Digital The promoter group increased its stake last week. Equilibrated Venture Cflow Pvt Ltd purchased 43.94 lakh shares through open market transactions on November 13, 2025, raising its total holding from 18.13 crore shares to 18.57 crore. The additional shares represent a 0.48% stake, taking its total ownership to 20.42%.

Paisalo Digital’s total equity capital stands at 90 crore, and this marks the promoter’s second acquisition after a similar 0.49% stake increase in mid-September.

SBI Life Insurance remains one of the largest shareholders with a 6.83% stake, while public shareholders collectively hold 30.3%.

Paisalo Digital Q2 Results For Q2 FY26, Paisalo Digital reported a 13.5% year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹52 crore, compared to ₹50 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations grew to ₹224 crore, up from ₹204 crore in Q1 FY25.

Paisalo Digital share price trend The NBFC stock has underperformed in the near term. Paisalo Digital’s share price has fallen over 12% in the last month, though it has gained 14% in the past three months. Over the last one year, the stock is down 21%.

The stock ended 0.23% higher at ₹34.82 on Friday, November 21.

The stock is currently more than 45% below its 52-week high of 63.52, hit in December 2024. It has risen 18% from its 52-week low of 29.40, touched in June 2025.