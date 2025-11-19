SBI Life-owned NBFC stock rebounds 3% from today's low; here's why

Paisalo Digital Share Price: SBI Life-owned NBFC under ₹50 Paisalo Digital rebounded over 3% to its day's high of ₹33.59 on Wednesday after the company intimated regarding raising of funds through Private Placement of Non-Convertible Debenture

The NBFC stock initially fell 1.3 percent to its day's low of ₹33.59 to later rebound 3.2% to its day's high.

"...we would like to inform you that meeting of Operations and Finance Committee of the Board of Directors of Paisalo Digital Limited is scheduled to be held on November 21, 2025 to consider and approve the fund raising proposal by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures on Private Placement basis," it said in an exchange filing.

Earlier this month, Paisalo Digital's board approved the allotment of two NCDs — one with a coupon rate of 8.45 percent and another with 8.50 percent, together worth ₹80 crore.

For the first NCD issue, worth ₹55 crore, the company allotted 5,500 debentures with a face value of ₹1 lakh each. The tenure for this NCD is two years, with the coupon paid annually. The principal amount will be paid on maturity on November 6, 2027.

For the second NCD issue, worth ₹25 crore, the company allotted 2,500 NCDs with a three-year tenure. These NCDs also carry a face value of ₹1 lakh each. The coupon will be paid annually, while the principal amount will be paid on maturity on November 6, 2028.

Paisalo Digital's tech update In an exchange filing yesterday, Paisalo Digital said it has installed a high-efficiency liquid immersion cooling server at its Mumbai office.

The new server setup will support its efforts to scale ongoing developments in Generative AI across operations. The company added that this move reflects its commitment to integrating sustainable practices, improving data efficiency, and reducing its carbon footprint. The system is projected to avoid about 55.8 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually at a 14 kW IT load by improving the Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) from 1.8 to 1.15. This reduction is equal to the annual carbon absorption of around 2,536 mature trees.

Paisalo Digital: Promoter Raises Stake Last week, the promoter increased its stake in the company. Equilibrated Venture Cflow Pvt Ltd, part of the promoter group of Paisalo Digital Ltd, disclosed the purchase of additional shares under Regulation 29(2) of SEBI’s takeover rules.

In a filing to the BSE and NSE, the company said it acquired over 43 lakh equity shares of Paisalo Digital through open market transactions on November 13, 2025. These shares carry a face value of Re. 1 each.

The promoter bought 43.94 lakh shares, raising its total holding to 18.57 crore shares from 18.13 crore shares earlier. The purchase represents a 0.48 percent stake, taking Equilibrated Venture Cflow’s total holding to 20.42 percent.

Paisalo Digital’s total equity capital stands at 90 crore. This is the promoter’s second acquisition after a similar 0.49 percent purchase in mid-September.

SBI Life Insurance is also among the largest shareholders in the company, holding a 6.83 percent stake, while the remaining 30.3 percent is owned by public shareholders.

Paisalo Digital Q2 Results On the earnings front, Paisalo Digital reported a 13.5 percent year-on-year increase in net profit at ₹52 crore for the second quarter of FY26, compared to ₹50 crore in the same period last year. The company’s revenue from operations rose to ₹224 crore, against ₹204 crore in Q1FY25.

Paisalo Digital share price trend The NBFC stock has underperformed in the near term. Paisalo Digital’s share price has fallen over 12 percent in the last month, though it has gained 12 percent in the past three months. Over the last one year, the stock is down 21 percent.

The stock is currently more than 45 percent below its 52-week high of 63.52, hit in December 2024. It has risen 18 percent from its 52-week low of 29.40, touched in June 2025.