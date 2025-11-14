SBI Life-owned NBFC stock under ₹50 jumps 3% after this tech update. Details here

SBI Life-owned NBFC under ₹50 Paisalo Digital jumped nearly 3% to ₹34.40 on Friday after the company announced a new development advancing its sustainable tech innovation efforts.

The NBFC stock has largely underperformed in the near term. Paisalo Digital share price fell by over 9.37% in a month and 20.76% in a year.

Paisalo Digital's tech update In an exchange filing, Paisalo Digital said that it has installed a high-efficiency liquid immersion cooling server at its Mumbai office.

The new server infrastructure will support its ongoing efforts to scale its ongoing developments in Generative AI capabilities across operations. This move also underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to integrating sustainable practices into its operations while enhancing data efficiency and reducing carbon footprint, the company said.

The new server setup is projected to avoid approximately 55.8 tonnes of CO₂ emissions annually at a 14 kW IT load by improving the Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) from 1.8 to 1.15. This reduction is equivalent to the annual carbon absorption of around 2,536 mature trees.

In addition, the initiative will result in an annual electricity saving of nearly 79,716 kWh at peak load, marking a substantial contribution toward operational energy efficiency. Aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 6, 7, 9, 11, 12, and 13, this initiative reflects Paisalo Digital’s forward-looking approach to responsible innovation and environmental stewardship.

“At Paisalo, AI and sustainability is integral to how we grow and innovate. The installation of our new highefficiency liquid-immersion-cooled server in Mumbai is not just a technological upgrade; it represents our commitment to building a future-ready, environmentally responsible organization. By embracing such energy-efficient solutions, we aim to contribute meaningfully to global sustainability goals while setting new benchmarks in the BFSI industry," said Santanu Agarwal, Deputy Managing Director, Paisalo Digital Limited.

The company also plans to integrate the ESG benefits of this installation in its Q3 sustainability reporting, further reinforcing its mission of driving inclusive and responsible growth through innovation.