SBI Life-owned NBFC stock under ₹50 sets board meeting date to discuss fundraiser proposal

Stocks under ₹50: SBI Life-owned non-banking financial company (NBFC) Paisalo Digital share price will remain in focus on Monday, March 9, after the company said the board will meet to discuss a fundraising proposal. On Friday, the NBFC stock ended the session 2.25% lower, closing at ₹33.44 per share on the NSE.

Advertisement

In an exchange filing dated March 6, Paisalo Digital said that the operations and finance committee of the board of directors will meet on March 11 to raise funds through non-convertible debentures in a private placement.

“We would like to inform you that a meeting of the Operations and Finance Committee of the Board of Directors of Paisalo Digital Limited is scheduled to be held on March 11, 2026, to consider and approve the fund raising proposal by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures on Private Placement basis,” the company said in the filing.

Also Read | Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy on Monday

Last week, the company informed the exchanges that it had raised ₹30 crore by issuing commercial papers. It issued 600 commercial papers to investors with a maturity period of 90 days. Each paper was issued at a discounted price of ₹4.86 lakh, with the company set to repay the full face value of ₹5 lakh upon maturity, according to its regulatory filing.

Advertisement

SBI Life stake in Paisalo Digital As of the December quarter, SBI Life Insurance held a 6.83% stake in Paisalo Digital. The insurer has been invested in the company since December 2020, although it has gradually reduced its holding over time.

In the Q3 FY25 quarter, SBI Life Insurance owned a 9.87% stake, which has since declined to 6.83%.

Meanwhile, retail investors together held a 30.5% stake in the company at the end of Q3 FY26, while foreign institutional investors (FIIs) accounted for 20.1%.

Promoters remain the largest shareholders with a 41.8% stake, with Equilibrated Venture Cflow Private Limited—part of the promoter group—holding the biggest share at 20.53%.

Paisalo Digital Q3 results 2026 highlights Earlier this month, Paisalo Digital reported its December quarter results, posting a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹66.3 crore, marking a slight increase from ₹62.4 crore recorded in the same period last year.

Advertisement

Total income for the quarter came in at ₹240.1 crore, compared with ₹203.8 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago and ₹224.0 crore in the September quarter (Q2 FY26). The company reported net income of ₹243 crore, up from ₹181 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Net interest income rose to ₹148 crore from ₹99 crore in the December 2024 quarter, according to the company’s earnings filing.

Also Read | Stocks slide as soaring oil prices and US job losses rattle markets

Paisalo Digital share price trend The NBFC stock has remained under pressure in the near term by shedding 6% in a week and 7% in a month.

Zooming out, the stock has delivered negative returns of 16% in a year and 15% in the last five years. In terms of year-to-date (YTD), the stock has fallen over 8.39% since the beginning of 2026.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.