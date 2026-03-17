SBI Life-owned NBFC successfully closes $15 million ECB issue. Details here

SBI Life-owned NBFC stock: SBI Life-owned non-banking financial company (NBFC), Paisalo Digital, informed investors through an exchange filing today, March 17, that it had successfully raised funds through an External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) transaction amounting to USD 15 million.

This maiden ECB issuance represents a strategic step aimed at broadening the company’s funding mix and accessing cost-effective, long-tenor capital from international markets.

The company said it will use the funds to support its continuously expanding lending portfolio, with a continued focus on MSMEs, income-generation segments, and other priority sectors.

The transaction strengthens Paisalo’s overall liability structure by introducing a stable and diversified source of funding and optimising the blended cost of capital. It also underscores strong lender confidence in the company’s disciplined underwriting practices, resilient asset quality, and scalable, technology-enabled distribution model, as per the company’s regulatory filing.

Santanu Agarwal, Deputy Managing Director, Paisalo Digital Limited, said, “The successful closure of our maiden ECB issuance marks a pivotal step in strengthening our liability franchise. By accessing diversified and long-tenor funding, we are enhancing our ability to sustainably scale the business while maintaining prudent risk management.”

“This transaction also reflects the confidence of lenders in our operating model and growth strategy. The additional capital will enable us to deepen credit penetration across underserved segments and drive inclusive economic development,” Santanu Agarwal further added.

SBI Life Insurance owns a 6.83% stake At the end of the December quarter (Q3FY26), SBI Life Insurance held a 6.83% stake in Paisalo Digital, as per the Trendlyne shareholding data. SBI Life Insurance has been holding a stake in the company since December 2020, though it has gradually trimmed its ownership.

In the Q3 FY25 quarter, SBI Life Insurance owned a 9.87% stake, but that had come down to 6.83%.

Meanwhile, retail investors collectively owned a 30.5% stake in the company at the end of Q3 FY26, while FIIs held a 20.1% stake.

The promoters own the majority stake of 41.8%, with Equilibrated Venture Cflow Private Limited, part of the promoter group, holding the largest share of 20.53%.

Also Read | Paisalo Digital raises ₹30 crore through issuance of commercial papers

Paisalo Digital share price trend Paisalo Digital's share price is down 3% in March so far, following a 3.7% jump in February.

Zooming out, the stock faced sharp selling pressure between April 2024 and August 2025, during which it lost 50% of its value, emerging as one of the biggest wealth destroyers.

In terms of yearly performance, the stock delivered a negative return of 27.43% in CY25, marking its first annual decline in nine years.

Despite such a steep pullback, the stock has delivered massive returns to long-term investors, as between 2017 and 2024, it closed each of those years higher, producing a cumulative return of 455%.