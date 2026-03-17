SBI Life-owned NBFC successfully closes $15 million ECB issue. Details here

SBI Life-owned NBFC stock: SBI Life-owned non-banking financial company (NBFC), Paisalo Digital, informed investors through an exchange filing today, March 17, that it had successfully raised funds through an External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) transaction amounting to USD 15 million.

This maiden ECB issuance represents a strategic step aimed at broadening the company’s funding mix and accessing cost-effective, long-tenor capital from international markets.

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The company said it will use the funds to support its continuously expanding lending portfolio, with a continued focus on MSMEs, income-generation segments, and other priority sectors.

The transaction strengthens Paisalo’s overall liability structure by introducing a stable and diversified source of funding and optimising the blended cost of capital. It also underscores strong lender confidence in the company’s disciplined underwriting practices, resilient asset quality, and scalable, technology-enabled distribution model, as per the company’s regulatory filing.

Santanu Agarwal, Deputy Managing Director, Paisalo Digital Limited, said, “The successful closure of our maiden ECB issuance marks a pivotal step in strengthening our liability franchise. By accessing diversified and long-tenor funding, we are enhancing our ability to sustainably scale the business while maintaining prudent risk management.”

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“This transaction also reflects the confidence of lenders in our operating model and growth strategy. The additional capital will enable us to deepen credit penetration across underserved segments and drive inclusive economic development,” Santanu Agarwal further added.

SBI Life Insurance owns a 6.83% stake At the end of the December quarter (Q3FY26), SBI Life Insurance held a 6.83% stake in Paisalo Digital, as per the Trendlyne shareholding data. SBI Life Insurance has been holding a stake in the company since December 2020, though it has gradually trimmed its ownership.

In the Q3 FY25 quarter, SBI Life Insurance owned a 9.87% stake, but that had come down to 6.83%.

Meanwhile, retail investors collectively owned a 30.5% stake in the company at the end of Q3 FY26, while FIIs held a 20.1% stake.

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The promoters own the majority stake of 41.8%, with Equilibrated Venture Cflow Private Limited, part of the promoter group, holding the largest share of 20.53%.

Also Read | Paisalo Digital raises ₹30 crore through issuance of commercial papers

Paisalo Digital share price trend Paisalo Digital's share price is down 3% in March so far, following a 3.7% jump in February.

Zooming out, the stock faced sharp selling pressure between April 2024 and August 2025, during which it lost 50% of its value, emerging as one of the biggest wealth destroyers.

In terms of yearly performance, the stock delivered a negative return of 27.43% in CY25, marking its first annual decline in nine years.

Despite such a steep pullback, the stock has delivered massive returns to long-term investors, as between 2017 and 2024, it closed each of those years higher, producing a cumulative return of 455%.

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Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.