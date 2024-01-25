SBI Life Q3 results: Net profit jumps 6% YoY to ₹322 crore
In the December quarter (Q3FY24) SBI Life Insurance Company posted a net profit of ₹322 crore, up 6 percent year-on-year (YoY) from ₹304 crore posted in the same quarter last year.
