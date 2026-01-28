SBI Life Q3 results: Net profit rises 5% to ₹577 crore, AUM up 16%

SBI Life Insurance, on Wednesday, announced its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, wherein the company posted a 5% year-on-year (YoY) growth in its net profit to ₹577 crore. The profit figure stood at ₹551 crore in the same period last year.

SBI Life also reported a 22% YoY jump in net premium income to ₹30,245 crore. One-time premium receipts grew 24%, while renewal premiums from existing policies increased by nearly 21%, underscoring strong customer retention.

At the same time, operating costs rose significantly during the quarter. Management expenses surged more than 45% to ₹3,519 crore, largely due to a 28% increase in commissions and a 36.6% rise in employee-related expenses.

Assets under management (AUM) rose 16%, increasing from ₹4,416.8 billion as of December 31, 2024, to ₹5,117.1 billion as of December 31, 2025, with a debt–equity allocation of 59:41. Nearly 95% of the debt portfolio is invested in AAA-rated and sovereign instruments, the company said.

Total New Business Sum Assured reached ₹10,833.6 billion, reflecting a strong 69% growth.

"The life insurance industry witnessed improved momentum during the third quarter, supported by recent regulatory measures and a gradual shift in customer preference towards higher sum assured products. The exemption of GST on individual policies contributed to improved affordability and aided demand during the quarter. During Q3, SBI Life reported an acceleration in growth compared to the first half of the financial year, resulting in improved performance for the nine-month period. The growth was primarily volume-driven, supported by an increase in the number of individual policies sold during the quarter," said Amit Jhingran, MD & CEO of SBI Life.

Business growth and market share The company continued to reinforce its leadership in the individual insurance segment, recording an Individual Rated Premium of ₹166.8 billion and capturing a 25.6% share of the private market during 9M FY26.

Individual New Business Premium grew by a healthy 13.5% year-on-year to ₹225.5 billion in 9M FY26, reflecting steady demand across key product lines.

Overall growth remained robust, with Gross Written Premium (GWP) rising 20% year-on-year to ₹733.5 billion in 9M FY26. This expansion was largely driven by a 24% increase in single premium and a 21% growth in renewal premium, demonstrating a balanced mix of new sales momentum and strong persistency in the existing book.

“SBI Life remains focused on maintaining a balanced approach to growth and profitability. The company continues to strengthen its product portfolio, distribution capabilities and operational efficiencies, while adhering to prudent risk management practices. As one of the leading life insurance company in India, SBI Life remains committed to increasing insurance penetration, while delivering long-term value to all stakeholders,” Jhingran said.