SBI Life Q4 Results: PAT at ₹814 crore; net premium income slips 5% YoY

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published24 Apr 2025, 04:07 PM IST
Mint Image
Mint Image

SBI Life Q4 Results: SBI Life Insurance announced a slight year-on-year (YoY) increase of 0.3% in consolidated net profit for the March quarter, totaling 813.5 crore, compared to 810.8 crore during the same period last year.

Net premium income fell by 5% YoY to 23,861 crore in Q4FY25, down from 25,116 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. The company experienced a growth of 7.3% YoY in first-year premiums for Q4FY25, amounting to 4,858.7 crore, in contrast to 4,528.3 crore in the same quarter last year.

The renewal premium increased by 12.9% YoY to 14,680.3 crore, up from 13,003.2 crore. However, single premiums dropped by 42.1% YoY to 4,462.5 crore, down from 7,709.5 crore. Net commission rose by 17.2% to 998 crore, compared to 851 crore in the same period last year. The 13th-month persistency ratio improved to 86.64%, compared to 85.76% the previous year, while the 61st-month persistency ratio increased to 61.51%, up from 57.81% YoY.

(more to come)

