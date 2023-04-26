SBI Life records over 15% YoY rise in Q4 PAT to ₹777 cr, net premium income jumps 14%2 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 11:25 PM IST
- For the full-year FY23, the company maintained its leadership position in Individual Rated Premium of ₹15,220 crore with 22.3% private market share in FY23. Also, it saw strong growth in Individual New Business Premium by 27% to 20,910 crore in the fiscal.
SBI Life Insurance Company records double-digit growth in both PAT and net premium incomes in the fourth quarter of FY23. SBI posted a 15.57% growth in PAT to ₹776.85 crore in Q4FY23, compared to a profit of ₹672.15 crore in the same period a year ago. Net premium income soared by 14.1% to ₹19,896.92 crore versus ₹17,433.77 crore in Q4 of the previous fiscal.
