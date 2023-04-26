SBI Life Insurance Company records double-digit growth in both PAT and net premium incomes in the fourth quarter of FY23. SBI posted a 15.57% growth in PAT to ₹776.85 crore in Q4FY23, compared to a profit of ₹672.15 crore in the same period a year ago. Net premium income soared by 14.1% to ₹19,896.92 crore versus ₹17,433.77 crore in Q4 of the previous fiscal.

