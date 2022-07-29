SBI Life share climbs to life-time high after Q1 results. Buy, sell or hold?3 min read . Updated: 29 Jul 2022, 12:02 PM IST
- SBI Life share price today hit a new life-time high of ₹1,304.70 apiece on NSE in early morning deals
Listen to this article
SBI Life shares: After announcement of 18 per cent jump in year-on-year (YoY) net profit in Q1FY23 results of SBI Life Insurance Company, Dalal Street bulls have responded strongly towards SBI Life shares in early morning deals on Friday. SBI Life share price today opened upside and went on to hit a new life-time high of ₹1,304.70 apiece on NSE. While making this new record high, SBI Life shares logged an intraday gain of around 9 per cent in early morning session.