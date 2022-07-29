SBI Life shares: After announcement of 18 per cent jump in year-on-year (YoY) net profit in Q1FY23 results of SBI Life Insurance Company, Dalal Street bulls have responded strongly towards SBI Life shares in early morning deals on Friday. SBI Life share price today opened upside and went on to hit a new life-time high of ₹1,304.70 apiece on NSE. While making this new record high, SBI Life shares logged an intraday gain of around 9 per cent in early morning session.

According to stock market experts, market was expecting better quarterly numbers from the SBI subsidiary due to hawkish stance of the central bank on interest rates. They said that the stock had started to surge ahead of the SBI Life Q1 results and chances of further rise in the stock can be expected only after a profit-booking trigger. So, one should avoid taking fresh position in the counter and wait for the profit-booking trigger. They also advised SBI Life shareholders to book profit in the counter and enter around 5-6 per cent lower from current levels.

SBI Life share price outlook

Speaking on the reason for rise in SBI Life share price, Saurabh Jain, Vice President — Research at SMC Global Securities said, "Market was expected strong Q1 numbers from SBI Life Insurance Company as RBI was hawkish on interest rate hike. As insurance companies invest heavily in bonds and bond yields across world have gone northward in last one quarter, SBI Life and other quality insurance stocks had started moving northward ahead of the results announcement. Now, after hitting fresh life-time high, I am expecting a profit-taking trigger in the subsidiary of SBI as it's current valuations doesn't suggest further rise in the counter."

On SBI Life shares' chart pattern, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "SHBI Life share is in bullish trend and it has strong support at around ₹1180 to ₹1200 apiece levels. So, one should wait for some profit-booking in the counter and enter after a dip of around 5 per cent in the counter maintaining stop loss at ₹1180 levels. The stock may go up to ₹1400 apiece levels in next one to two months."

Advising SBI Life shareholders to book profit, Saurabh Jain of SMC Global said, "SBI Life shareholders are advised to book profit and exit as profit-booking is strongly awaited in the counter." He advised SBI Life shareholders to re-enter after the profit-booking. However, he maintained that the stock is an insurance stock and it should not be hold for medium to long term. So, one should keep booking profit in short term till the insurance segment is in uptrend due to hawkish central bank on interest rate hike.

SBI Life results

On Thursday, SBI Life Insurance Company reported rise in YoY net profit to the tune of near 17.80 per cent. In Q1FY23, its net profit went up to ₹262.85 crore against ₹223.16 crore in Q1FY22. The SBI subsidiary reported near 35 per cent YoY jump in gross written premium (GWP) to the tune of ₹11,350 crore in the recently ended April to June 2022 quarter. In this period, the life insurance company reported around 83 per cent rise in first year premium that fueled its GWP in the quarter.

