SBI Life share climbs to life-time high after Q1 results. Buy, sell or hold?

According to stock market experts, market was expecting better quarterly numbers from the SBI subsidiary due to hawkish stance of the central bank on interest rates. They said that the stock had started to surge ahead of the SBI Life Q1 results and chances of further rise in the stock can be expected only after a profit-booking trigger. So, one should avoid taking fresh position in the counter and wait for the profit-booking trigger. They also advised SBI Life shareholders to book profit in the counter and enter around 5-6 per cent lower from current levels.