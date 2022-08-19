SBI Life share price hits record high. What is driving this insurance stock?2 min read . Updated: 19 Aug 2022, 11:09 AM IST
- SBI Life share price has given flag pattern breakout and it may go up to ₹1,400 apiece levels in short term, say experts
SBI Life share price: On account of better quarterly numbers expected from insurance companies in upcoming few quarters and being one of the well managed life insurance companies, shares of SBI Life climbed to record high in early morning deals when it made an intraday high of ₹1,334.70 apiece levels on NSE. However, profit-booking in the counter triggered soon and SBI Life shares are currently quoting around ₹1,325 apiece levels.