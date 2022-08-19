SBI Life share price hits record high. What is driving this insurance stock?

According to stock market experts, after Covid-19, margins of the insurance companies are expected to improve and market is expected better quarterly numbers from insurance companies in short to medium term. SBI Life being a well managed insurance company backed by State Bank of India (SBI), is one of the quality insurance stocks that is expected to deliver better numbers and good upside movement in this period. That's why bulls are heavily buying SBI Life shares. They said that those who have this stock in portfolio should hold the counter for short term target of ₹1,400 levels.