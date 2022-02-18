SBI Life shares retraces from 52-week high. Should you buy, hold or sell?

Speaking on SBI Life shares for short term; Anuj Gupta, Executive Director at IIFL Securities said, "The SBI group share has been under retracement for last one month. It has shed around 10 per cent after hitting new 52-week high. The stock has strong support at ₹1055 levels and one can buy SBI Life shares at current levels for short term target of ₹1300 maintaining stop loss at ₹1055 apiece levels." He advised investors to keep accumulating till the stock is above ₹1080 apiece levels.

