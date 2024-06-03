SBI market cap crosses ₹8 lakh crore as stock spikes over 9% to new record high on exit poll predictions of NDA win
State Bank of India's shares surged 9.8% to an all-time high of ₹911.30, pushing market cap above ₹8 lakh crore. SBI becomes the 4th listed company to achieve this milestone, gaining 61% in 6 months.
Shares of State Bank of India (SBI), the nation's largest public sector bank, rose 9.8% to reach an all-time high of ₹911.30 apiece in today's intraday session. This pushed the bank's market capitalisation beyond ₹8 lakh crore for the first time, making it the first PSU company to achieve this milestone.
