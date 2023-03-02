The State Bank of India (SBI), the country's top lender, is expected to cut its stake in private sector lender Yes Bank after a lock-in period ends on 6 March, 2023, which was put in place by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a part of Yes Bank's restructuring, according to a Reuters report.

SBI does not want to permanently retain a stake in the private sector lender and would want to reduce its holdings, albeit in phases, the report said.

"The percentage of equity dilution that the bank intends to do will have to be placed before the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) in due course," as per the report.

"I cannot speak on behalf of SBI but when I speak to all investor banks and we have a large number of investor banks, it gives us confidence that there is no reason to worry about the March event," Prashant Kumar, MD & CEO, Yes Bank told ET earlier in reply to "Will SBI stay post March?"

SBI held a 26.14 per cent stake in Yes Bank as of 31 December, stock exchange data showed, and is the largest single shareholder in the rescued lender.

According to the reconstruction plan, SBI cannot reduce its holding below 26 per cent before completion of three years from the date of infusion of the capital.

SBI, along with other lenders including ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC FIRST Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Housing Development Finance Corp had stepped in to rescue Yes Bank in March 2020, after the central bank superseded the bank's board.

Then, the reconstructuring scheme put in place by the RBI required these lenders to hold on to around 75 per cent of the shares acquired for three years. A similar restriction was placed on other existing shareholders.

ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC FIRST Bank held 2.61%, 1.57% and 1% stakes respectively, as of December-end. State-owned Life Insurance Corporation holds 4.34%, while HDFC holds 3.48%.

The board of SBI is expected to meet soon to decide on the future of its stake in Yes Bank, following which a proposal will be sent to the central bank, the Reuters report added.

Yes Bank's shares were trading at ₹17.61 apiece, down 3.77 per cent today, compared to ₹10 at the time when SBI acquired these shares. Meanwhile, shares of SBI were trading 0.52 per cent lower to close at ₹534.00 apiece on the BSE.

With agency inputs