SBI may look to trim stake in Yes Bank after lock-in period ends
- SBI does not want to permanently retain a stake in the private sector lender and would want to reduce its holdings, albeit in phases, the report said
The State Bank of India (SBI), the country's top lender, is expected to cut its stake in private sector lender Yes Bank after a lock-in period ends on 6 March, 2023, which was put in place by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a part of Yes Bank's restructuring, according to a Reuters report.
