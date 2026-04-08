SBI Mutual Fund books partial profit in engineering stock that has surged 110% in one year

SBI Mutual Fund, the country’s largest AMC, has announced that it has sold part of its stake in Sansera Engineering through an open market transaction, while continuing to retain a sizable position in the auto ancillary firm.
In its regulatory filing to the exchanges on Tuesday, the fund house said that it sold 21,421 shares, representing 0.0344% of the paid-up capital of Sansera Engineering, through its various schemes on April 2.
Post-sale, SBI Mutual Fund holds 26,27,423 shares, representing 4.2152% of Sansera Engineering’s equity share capital.
“The final holding of SBI Mutual Fund, under its various schemes, as at the close of business hours on April 2, 2026, was 26,27,423 shares, which is 4.2152% of the paid-up share capital of the company,” SBI Mutual Fund said in its regulatory filing.
The fund house has been steadily trimming its ownership in the company, having sold around a 2% stake since October 2024, when it held a 6.24% stake.
At the end of the December quarter (Q3FY26), 18 mutual funds held a collective stake of 26.89% in the company. Key fund houses include DSP Small Cap Fund and Kotak Small Cap Fund, which own 5.70% and 5.55% stakes, respectively, according to the latest Trendlyne shareholding data. SBI Small Cap Fund also holds a 4.77% stake in the company.
The company’s shares have been maintaining a steady upward trend in recent months, breaking multiple record highs, and even during broader market volatility, they have remained resilient. Between May 2025 and February 2026, the stock enjoyed a sustained bull phase, rising from ₹1,083 to ₹2,342, translating into a massive gain of 116%. Over the last one year, it has risen by 110%.
During this period, the stock also touched a fresh record high of ₹2,396 apiece. In terms of yearly performance, it has delivered positive returns for three consecutive years from 2023 to 2025, with 2024 emerging as the strongest year, posting a 46% gain.
Despite market volatility, the stock has further extended its winning momentum into early 2026, gaining 34% so far. The company made its stock market debut in September 2021 and currently trades 202% above its IPO price of ₹744.
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