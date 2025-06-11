SBI Mutual Fund books partial profit in multibagger stock Paradeep Phosphates; share price dips

Shares of Paradeep Phosphates, a multibagger fertilizer stock, slipped nearly 1 percent in intra-day trade on Wednesday after SBI Mutual Fund booked partial profit in the counter. The stock, which recently touched a 52-week high, saw a modest reaction to the fund house’s disclosure that it had pared its stake.

In an exchange filing, SBI Mutual Fund informed that it had reduced its holding in Paradeep Phosphates by 2 percent from the previously reported 8.4639 percent as of February 2024. The fund disposed of 9.7 lakh equity shares of the company’s paid-up share capital. Post-sale, SBI Mutual Fund now holds 5.21 crore shares or 6.3912 percent stake in the company under its various schemes, as of June 9, 2025.

"We wish to inform you that there has been a change in the shareholding of SBI Mutual Fund under its various schemes, in your company decreasing by 2% from the previous disclosure made by us under Regulation 29(2) of SEB (Substantial Acquisition of Shares & Takeovers) Regulations, 2011, vide our letter no. FM/CS/2024/66 dated February 09, 2024, wherein the reported holding was 8.4639% of the paid-up share capital of your Company.

SBI Mutual Fund, under its various schemes, has disposed 970,000 shares representing 0.1190% of the paid-up share capital of your Company.

The final holding of SBI Mutual Fund, under its various schemes, as at the close of business hours on June 09, 2025, was 52, 110,889 shares which is 6.3912% of the paid-up share capital of your Company," it said in an exchange filing.

Stock Trend and Performance Following the stake reduction news, shares of Paradeep Phosphates declined 0.7 percent intraday to ₹175.85. The stock had recently hit a 52-week high of ₹183.50 earlier in June, capping off a multibagger run that saw the scrip soar 135 percent in the past year.

Paradeep Phosphates has delivered positive returns for four consecutive months. In May alone, it surged 19.6 percent, followed by 39.3 percent in April and 19 percent in March. The only notable correction was seen in February, when the stock dipped 23 percent. So far in June, it has added another 2.4 percent.

Strong Financial Performance in Q4 and FY25 The company's robust rally has been backed by strong financial performance. Paradeep Phosphates posted a 644 percent year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit at ₹160 crore for Q4FY25, supported by strong volume growth and improved gross margins. Revenue for the quarter grew 56 percent to ₹3,494 crore, while EBITDA surged 119 percent to ₹389 crore. Margins also improved by 300 basis points to 10 percent.

For the full financial year FY25, the company reported a 452 percent increase in profit after tax, driven by record fertilizer sales of 3.03 million tonnes. Total revenue stood at ₹13,820 crore, a 19 percent rise over the previous year, while EBITDA jumped 91 percent to ₹1,367 crore.